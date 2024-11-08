SoP to bring transparency in MBBS exam prepared

Kolkata: The West Bengal University of Health Sciences (WBUHS) following the instructions from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has prepared a standard operating procedure (SoP) to bring transparency to the MBBS examination.

A meeting was held with the various medical college principals where detailed outlines were given by the WBUHS authority. It was learnt that examinations will be carried out under CCTV surveillance. A bar-code system is going to be introduced.

There will be no names mentioned on the answer papers as there will be barcodes. The principals of medical colleges will carry out surveillance during the examinations through the help of CCTVs. The SoP has been communicated to all the medical colleges.