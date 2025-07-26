SOP soon for ‘Amader Para’ rollout from August 2

Kolkata: The state government will soon issue a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to guide the district administration in the smooth implementation of the ‘Amader Para, Amader Somadhan’ programme, announced by Chief Minister Mamata

Banerjee on July 22. Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, during a video conference with district magistrates from Nabanna on Friday, conveyed that the SOP is expected to be issued early next week. The programme is scheduled to begin on August 2.

District magistrates have been asked to constitute task forces in their respective districts for effective implementation of the initiative.

The ‘Amader Para, Amader Somadhan’ programme aims to resolve minor issues in villages across the state. The Chief Secretary also directed the Panchayat department to ensure that field-level officials proactively carry out door-to-door visits. He instructed officials to speed up the construction of houses under the Banglar Bari scheme, especially in areas lagging behind. Additionally, Pant asked concerned officials to expedite data entry related to the Karmashree project. Launched in the 2023–24 fiscal year, the scheme aims to provide employment to genuine job card holders in the wake of the central government stopping fund disbursal for Bengal’s 100-days work programme since December 2022.