Soon, two flights to operate from Cooch Behar district daily

Cooch Behar: The Cooch Behar district is all set to get a second flight service. A meeting of the Airport Environment Management Committee and the Airport Aerodrome Committee was held at the conference hall of the Cooch Behar District Magistrate’s office on Tuesday in the presence of North Bengal Development Council Chairman Rabindranath Ghosh and District Magistrate.



A detailed discussion on the issue of beautifying the Cooch Behar Airport as well as launching of the second air service were the main points of discussion. After a long period of suspension, the flight service resumed in Cooch Behar from last February.

Currently, there is a daily eight-seater flight service from Cooch Behar to Kolkata.

After the meeting, Cooch Behar District Magistrate Pawan Kadian said: “The second flight service of Cooch Behar will commence soon. However before that, the trees around the airport have been ordered to be cut. All the big trees surrounding the airport will cause difficulty during take off and landing.

Apart from this, road expansion, installation of CCTV cameras along with runway repairing will have to be taken up. A bomb disposal squad also has to be stationed. Efforts are also being made to fly multiple routes.”

Meanwhile, the business community has already welcomed this decision. Cooch Behar District Chamber of Commerce and Industrial Secretary Rajendra Kumar Baid said: “If another flight service is launched, it will definitely benefit the business community.”