Soon, transgender persons can join police as constables, says minister

During the preparations of the recruitment rules for constables and lady constables in Kolkata Police, transgender persons category will be included to ensure their recruitment for the posts, the state Women and Child Development and Social Welfare minister Shashi Panja said on Wednesday.

The Transgender Persons Development Board, under the state Women and Child Development and Social Welfare department, has distributed certificate and identity cards to at least 114 transgender persons and 138 applications are under process till February 22. The Board on Wednesday distributed certificates and identity cards to 26 transgender persons.

These certificates and identity cards would be helpful to the transgender persons who are appearing for recruitment examination and will open up job opportunities, Panja, who is also the chairperson of the Transgender Persons Development Board, said.

Panja also stated that the process of including transgender persons as a category for various government recruitment forms has already begun.

“The reason for this programme is to ensure that more transgender persons come forward and apply for the certificate and identity card. This number needs to be increased,” Panja said.

According to the minister, 31 transgender persons in North 24 Parganas, 11 in Nadia, 22 in Kolkata and 11 in Hooghly, amongst other districts have been given the certificate and cards till now.

Moreover, Panja said efforts are being made to amplify and create awareness on the distribution of certificate and identity cards in the districts as well. The District Magistrates can issue this certificate and card after the individuals submit a form and few documents. If a person undergoes sex reassignment surgery, they can also apply with medical documents and procure the certificate and the card.

The board was formed way back in 2015, then known as the Transgender Development Board. In 2020, a modification was made in the name of the board by including the word “persons”.

On Wednesday, the chairperson felicitated a Self-Help Group from Burdwan comprising five transgenders. She wished that more transgender persons should come forward and be part or form Self-Help Groups.

The pandemic was a tough period for all. In 2021 and 2022, basic relief was provided to at least 4,675 transgender persons as one-time assistance in the state. Moreover, the department has also formulated a district-level transgender protection cell, which includes District Magistrates, officials, social workers and people from the transgender communities. “The Board is at the state level. However, the members have spread out to districts as well,” Panja said.

Transgender persons from North and South 24-Parganas, Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly were present at distribution programme on Wednesday.