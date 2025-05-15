Soon, tech & culture park in New Town: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced the setting up of “International Information Technology Entertainment and Cultural Park (IITEC)”, a park of international standard in New Town, which would host many international cultural events where creative people from across the globe would join.

The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting at Nabanna on Wednesday. After the meeting, the Chief Minister told the media that her government had cleared the land and other procedures and that the tendering process would be carried out.

“We are making an International Information Technology Entertainment and Cultural Park (IITEC) together with HIDCO under the PPP model on over 25 acres of land in New Town. Keep in mind, whether it is innovation, entertainment, creativity, cultural programmes or many other events, the concept of a concert economy is an innovative idea,” Banerjee remarked.

She added: “We have the infrastructure here. 25 acres is a huge land area, and this will be of an international standard. Here, we can host international-level cultural events. People from across the country will also come. We have cleared the land today, and this will be followed by a tendering process. This will be called ‘Biswa Angan’ in Bengali.”