‘Soon, Superspeciality Block of North Bengal Hospital to become fully operational’

Siliguri: The Rogi Kalyan Samity (RKS) is gearing up to make the Superspeciality Block of North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBNCH) completely operational soon.



In this regard, a meeting will be held with the state Health department in December. Meanwhile, with the aim of resolving the issue of MRI, another meeting will be held on December 2, said Gautam Deb, the chairman of RKS and Mayor of Siliguri after the meeting of RKS at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital on Thursday.

“The Central government set up the Superspeciality Block at NBNCH. The block has been opened but it’s not completely operational as the Central government was supposed to provide equipment from outside but they have not done so yet. Therefore, we decided to talk to the Health department. We will also send a proposal to the Public Works department (PWD) for the same,” Gautam Deb added.

In 2014, the Union Ministry of Health sanctioned Rs 150 crore for building a Superspecialty Block in North Bengal Medical College and Hospital premises, the work for which started in 2015.

In 2018, the government cancelled the contract and blacklisted the company which was doing the construction work for not completing the work on time. After that, a fresh tender was called. The outdoor section of the block was opened in November 2022.

A total of six departments will be set up in the six-storied building which is spread over 15,000 square metres. Departments of Cardiology, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Pediatrics Surgery, Urology, and Plastic Surgery will be opened here.

Meanwhile, MRI service has been suspended at NBMCH. The hospital authority has tied up with a private organisation for the work. A meeting will be held with the private agency after which the facility will restart. The project will take place in a public-private-partnership model.