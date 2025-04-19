Soon, state may hand over pattas to over 300 people

Kolkata: Following the instruction of the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the North 24-Parganas district administration may soon hand over pattas to at least 300 people. Sources in the Zilla Parishad said that all the necessary arrangements have been made to hand over land pattas to the landless people. Sources said that 200 more pattas will be given to the people in addition to 300. The state government is taking initiatives to provide land pattas to the landless yet potential beneficiaries who will be seeking a house under ‘Banglar Bari’ scheme. The main purpose is to ensure that these beneficiaries get a plot where they can set up houses with the funds from the state government under the ‘Banglar Bari’ scheme. The State Panchayat department that has been implementing the ‘Banglar Bari’ scheme has already asked all the districts’ administration to consider the proposal on how the landless beneficiaries can be given land pattas to the eligible beneficiaries for setting up a house.