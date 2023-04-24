Soon, Solid Waste Management system at NBMCH

siliguri: The North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) is planning to start Solid Waste Management (SWM) system in the hospital premises. A meeting was held at the hospital in this regard on Sunday.



A scientist from IIT, engineers from the Public Works Department (PWD) and NBMCH authorities attended the meeting.

“This project is much needed to maintain the cleanliness and hygiene in the hospital premises. The work will commence after getting approval from the State Health department,”said Sanjay Mallick, the Superintendent of the hospital.A huge quantity of waste is generated everyday as there is no such waste management system at the NBMCH. Medical waste like used masks, medicine wrappers, gloves, bottles are littered all over the hospital premises. The garbage bins are also overflowing with waste. It is also polluting the atmosphere of the hospital as stray dogs often gather to search for food in the pile of garbage.

The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) collects the waste sometimes but the waste is piling up, increasing with the number of patients. To take care of the situation the hospital authorities are planning to start the SWM project at the hospital. The authorities have primarily chosen a land behind the Forensic department to set up the project. A proposal has already been sent to the State Health department. As per the proposal, the department had sent a scientist to the hospital on Sunday to inspect the premises. He will submit a report. Thereafter, if the department gives approval, a Detail Project Report (DPR) will be prepared.

“If we can start the project it will also help us generate income. As fertilizers and many other products can be made from these waste,” Mallick added.