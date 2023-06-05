Soon, solar street lights to brighten up South Dinajpur dists

BALURGHAT: Solar street lights will be installed in all villages in the South Dinajpur district soon. The project has been initiated by Biplab Mitra minister of Consumer Protection.



“We will be installing solar street lights in rural areas of the South Dinajpur district. This will utilise green energy to reduce pollution. Funds will be allocated accordingly,” said Mitra.

Sources from the district administration said at present solar lights have been installed in areas under the municipalities; railway stations and important intersections of Balurghat, Gangarampur and Buniadpur.

With Panchayat polls around the corner, Mitra has emphasised on completion of all stalled develop-ment projects of the South Dinajpur Zilla Parishad (SDZP) at the earliest.

Recently a fund of around Rs 4 crore had been sanctioned for 15 development projects in rural areas covering all 64 Gram Panchayats of the district. The allocated fund will be spent chiefly on constructing sanitary complexes, community toilets and rural roads. A bulk of development projects were inaugu-rated recently at Bolla Kali Temple and adjacent areas, said a source of SDZP.

Purta-Karmadhakshya of SDZP Mofijuddin Mian said: “Construction of two important roads has recent-ly started. Road construction work from Iswarpara to Chakvinod in Hili block has started at Rs 2 crore. The other is a road from Chausa to Padmapukur, in the junction of Balurghat and Kumarganj blocks at Rs 1.61 crore.”