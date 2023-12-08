Soon, Robotic surgery to be introduced at SSKM Hosp

Kolkata: Robotic surgery is all set to be introduced at the SSKM Hospital early next year.



State’s biggest referral hospital, SSKM will soon join elite healthcare institutions by conducting robotic surgery based on artificial intelligence. It is a dream project of the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The construction of the operation theatre has been completed and it has come up at the new outdoor building. It is yet to be finalised which company machine will be utilised. Tendering process has started. This is the first state-run hospital to introduce this facility.

SSKM doctors will be trained on how to operate the robot. The Chief Minister wanted SSKM Hospital to undertake such a venture.

A team had been formed by the hospital with four members to supervise the project. The MSVP and some departmental heads are in the team.

This technology is a perfect blend of artificial intelligence with the human brain and was so far, accessible to just a few private hospitals in the country. Several SSKM surgeons will take part in the demonstration organized by the manufacturer. Sources in the hospital said that the robot will be a fourth-generation machine, which is extremely sophisticated. The robot will be delivered after the formalities are over.

“It would be a major leap towards extending the best healthcare facilities to all. Robotic surgeries are ideal for procedures that require deep incisions. These include prostate operation, surgeries for prostate cancer, rectal cancer, low-colonic cancer and esophageal surgeries,” a senior official of the hospital said.

“The machine that is going to be used will offer a superimposition of ultrasonographic images on the live picture, which will help a surgeon have the best possible view and location of the point of surgery,” he added.