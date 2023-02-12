Soon, QR code-based services and single ticket bus facility to help visit tourist spots across city

kolkata: The state Tourism department has collaborated with the state Transport department to introduce a special bus service which will enable tourists to cover major tourist destinations in the city on a single ticket.



The bus has been christened “Joyee” by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the design of the logo of the bus is also her brainchild. A single ticket priced at Rs 250 will be travelling in two different routes.

“We are awaiting clearance from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the introduction of the Joyee bus,” a senior official of the state Tourism department said.

As per plans, the first route will cover Alipore Independence Museum, National Library, Alipore Zoo, Victoria Memorial, Race Course, Princep Ghat, Babughat, Eden Gardens, Millennium Park, GPO, Mullickghat Flower Market, Howrah Station, Smaranika Tram Museum at Esplanade, Park Street and St. Pauls Cathedral.

The second route will start from Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan and will cover Science City, Captains Bhery, Nicco Park and destinations like Rabindra Tirtha, Nazrul Tirtha, Biswa Bangla Gate, Naval Aircraft Museum, Eco Park, Misti Hub, Mother’s Wax Museum in New Town.

The service will be available from 9 am till 6 pm and buses will be available at a gap of 40 minutes.

As part of sustainable tourism practices, the department is encouraging digital promotion by developing a unique QR code describing the places of tourist interest across the state.

A person scanning the QR code before entry into that particular tourist spot will get an idea of the history of that particular place, the exhibits in it, the tariff of entry tickets if any, and similar other information.

“A majority of the tourist spots have brochures describing that particular place. But, tourists lack the patience to go through the same. So we are working on such QR code facilities,“ the official said.

He added that such QR codes will be made available at the entry points of all the major tourist attractions in Kolkata as well as the state.

The West Bengal Tourism Development Corporation has been running Double Decker buses in Kolkata along a strategically planned route originating at Cathedral Road (opposite Rabindra Sadan) since the Durga Puja last year. The service has evoked excellent responses from the tourists.