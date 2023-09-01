Soon, pensioners can submit life certificates using smartphones

kolkata: The state Finance department is introducing the facility for submission of digital life certificates (DLC) from home using a smartphone through face authentication for the pensioners/ family pensioners drawing pensions from the state treasury. Around 12 lakh pension holders will reap benefits of this facility.



The pensioners can use the online facility from November 01 without the hassle of appearing at the particular treasury or the bank branch. Necessary amendments in the West Bengal Treasury Rule shall be made in due course.

User guidelines for submission of DLC through smartphones are available under the ‘Guidelines’ section of the IFMS portal.

Presently, life certificates are submitted in two ways: Either through the submission of a hard copy of the life certificate, verified by the competent authority with his/her

signature to the treasuries or banks, or through the submission of a digital life

certificate (DLC) on Jeevan Pramaan Portal using biometric device.

However, both cases require the physical presence of pensioners/family pensioners or their kin at the banks or the treasury. But, these provisions will continue to exist alongside the new method.

Ones whose pension payment orders get suspended for not submitting life certificates on time, too can avail of the new method of using smartphones to submit the DLCs.

The order for implementing this particular facility shall take effect from September 7, 2023.