‘Soon, night shelter for homeless in Siliguri’

Siliguri: In a significant step toward addressing the plights of the homeless, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has announced plans to construct the city’s first government-run night shelter for those without proper housing.

The shelter will be built in Ward 44 and the tender process for the project is set to begin shortly. Around Rs 2 crore has been sanctioned for the project.

Ranjan Sarkar, Deputy Mayor of SMC, shared the vision behind the initiative, stating: “Many homeless people live on the city’s footpaths, which is extremely challenging, especially during the freezing winters. To provide them with a safe place to stay, we have decided to build this night shelter. Work on the project is already underway.”

The night shelter, once completed, will accommodate around 100 individuals. In addition to a secure place to sleep, the facility will provide food and medical care for its residents. The SMC will take “full responsibility for managing and maintaining” the shelter.

Homelessness is a persistent issue in Siliguri, with many people, including families and children, forced to spend nights on the streets. Areas such as Junction, Hill Cart Road, NJP, Mahabirsthan, Court More frequently witness homeless individuals sleeping on footpaths. This situation is not only life-threatening due to exposure to extreme weather but also poses significant safety risks.

The initiative by SMC follows a similar effort by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that previously constructed a shelter for the homeless in Matigara. The NGO-run facility houses around 200 people, including both men and women and provides essential amenities.

Residents and community members have welcomed the decision, hoping it will bring positive change to the lives of the city’s most vulnerable populations.