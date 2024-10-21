Soon, new syllabus committee to be formed, says Bratya

Kolkata: The state Education minister Bratya Basu has announced that a new syllabus committee (expert committee) will be formed soon.



The term of the committee’s previous Chairman Udayan Banerjee, ended on October 3.

During his tenure, Banerjee expressed a desire to step down multiple times and even submitted a letter to the education minister requesting to be relieved from his position.

According to sources, no new chairman has been appointed, nor has the term of the past chairman been extended. Recently, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) mouthpiece ‘Jago Bangla’ reported that the state Education Minister stated that a new syllabus committee would be formed soon. The previous syllabus committee undertook the review of syllabus and textbooks for classes VI to VIII. Recommendations for mathematics and science subjects were submitted to the school education department, as well as for history and geography.

However, no reports were submitted for Bengali and English by the subject expert teachers, resulting in a stall in the work.