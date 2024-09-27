Soon, new App to monitor security issues at state-run medical colleges & hosps

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that Surajit Kar Purkayastha, a former DGP who is carrying out a security audit of all state-run medical colleges and hospitals will create an App to keep a tab on the security issues in the medical institutions throughout Bengal.



The Chief Minister asked the principals of medical colleges to introduce biometric attendance and capture the details of those coming to the medical colleges for cleaning or as security personnel. She held a meeting with the senior health officials in Nabanna and reviewed the safety and security issues which are being put in place at the government-run hospitals.

Principals of all 33 medical colleges attended the meeting.

“It was a fruitful meeting. I requested the principals of various medical colleges to start a system so that biometric attendance of security personnel, and conservancy workers can be maintained. Many workers are coming to the medical colleges from outside for construction work. The principals have been urged to keep the details of the construction workers, security personnel and conservancy workers,” Banerjee told the reporters after the meeting.

She also said that all the existing Rogi Kalyan Samitis (RKS) in the medical college and hospitals have been dissolved. The principals have been made the new chairmen while the MSVP of the hospital, a junior doctor, a senior doctor, a nurse and a public representative will be in the new RKS.

“During the meeting I urged Kar Purkayastha to chalk out plans as to how the security audit in the hospitals can be carried out at the earliest. He will monitor the issue through an application,” Banerjee said. She also stated that discussion took place on how to start the ‘Rattirer Saathi’ programme which was earlier announced by the state for the safety of women working in night shifts.

“All issues were covered in the meeting. Kar Purkayastha will look after security aspects while Chief Secretary Manoj Pant and Health Secretary NS Nigam will take care if there is any problem. Security issues of students’ hostels will be taken care of,” Banerjee added. She also stated that the state government has provided funds of Rs 100 crore for setting up additional washrooms, purified drinking water, rest rooms, lights, CCTVs.

“I asked the principals to shoulder the responsibility and supervise the works instead of entirely relying upon the PWD. I also urged the Chief Secretary and Health Secretary to form a mechanism to accelerate the process. The works have progressed significantly but due to the flood situation in south Bengal, the process slowed down a bit,” CM said.She pointed out that health officials from north Bengal were asked to be alert and keep a tab if malaria cases are happening. She said dengue cases are on the lower side. All the district health officials have been asked to check if antivenom drugs are adequately available in health centres.

Meanwhile, earlier on the day the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front wrote to the chief secretary reminding that some of their demands have been addressed yet.

“In the meeting dated 18/9/24, between the representative of the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front and the special task force, presided by you, the following demands were placed by the representatives of WBJDF and were verbally agreed by you. We would like to mention that no action has been taken/no order has been passed in regard to some of the important demands placed and agreed upon by both the parties,” reads the letter.

Their demands include forming a central enquiry committee for disciplinary proceedings against the alleged perpetrators involved in threat culture in all medical colleges of West Bengal, issuing directive to individual colleges to form college-level enquiry committee consisting of undergraduate students and resident doctors for disciplinary proceedings against the individuals involved in ensuing ‘threat culture’ amongst all medical colleges.

In reply to media questions on junior doctors writing to the Chief Secretary, the Chief Minister said that they can send letters. It was an inconclusive meeting and everything was touched upon.