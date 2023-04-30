Soon, Mukutmanipur to get Tribal Interpretation Centre

KOLKATA: Mukutmanipur, one of the major tourist attractions, located at the confluence of Kangsabati and Kumari rivers in Bankura will soon have a Tribal Interpretation Centre (TIC) for showcasing the indigenous tribal culture of the district.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while chairing her recent administrative meeting at Nabanna Sabhaghar on Wednesday enquired about the status of the project and gave directions to put it on fast track mode.

The foundation stone for the project was laid in 2018 but work did not progress on behalf of Paschimanchal Unnayan Parishad that was expected to execute the same.

“We have already awarded the work order for the project which is expected to be completed in three months.

The work will be done with funds available from the 15th Finance Commission through our own initiative,” a senior official of the district said.

K Radhika Aiyar, District Magistrate Bankura said that the TIC will be developed in the same model as the Jhargram Interpretation Centre-cum-Museum that displays the indigenous tribal culture of the district.

“There will be facilities for performance of the tribals too,” she added. Situated close to the Jharkhand border and approximately 30 km from Bankura city, Mukutmanipur is also famous for its massive earthen dam, the second largest in India.

The dam has become a perfect picnic spot.