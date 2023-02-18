Soon, Metro Ride Kolkata app to be introduced in Hindi & Bengali languages

kolkata: Metro Railway will soon introduce its Metro Ride Kolkata application in Hindi and Bengali languages. Till February 16, a total of 2, 48, 470 commuters have downloaded this application from Google Play Store.



This app has been developed by the Centre for Railway Information System (CRIS).

According to the Railways, the decision to introduce it in two more languages has been taken seeing its immense popularity amongst the users.

So, passengers who are not that proficient in English will be able to use its Hindi or Bengali version. It is expected that this initiative will make this app more user-friendly and popular.

The app was launched on March 5 last year to help commuters recharge their smart cards or book QR-code based tickets through an app. Thus avoiding long queues at metro stations.

The Metro railway has been trying to make commuters aware about the existence of such an app and its usage through regular camps conducted by metro staff at the stations. They have also been promoting the usage of this app through social media platforms and using promotional films as well.