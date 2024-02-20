Soon, KMC will suo motu mutate owner’s name of newly-purchased property

Kolkata: In a bid to further simplify the mutation process of newly purchased properties, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will soon be able to conduct suo motu mutation of the name of the purchaser of a property.



The KMC assessment department has announced that the civic body has been able to put in place an inter-linkage between the office of the Inspector General of Registration and the computers of the KMC.

Following this step, whenever a property gets sold, the relevant information reaches KMC within one to two days of sale.

The civic body officials said this has enabled the KMC to mutate the property in question suo-motu without having to wait for the submission of any application for mutation, subject to the fulfilment of necessary preconditions.

It was further learnt that once a proposed amendment to the KMC Act gets approved, KMC will get the power to mutate the name of the purchaser suo motu. According to civic body officials, this will help the purchasers to get their properties mutated without going through the mutation process or visiting the KMC office.

Additionally, the KMC has also been able to reduce the burden on taxpayers relating to generation of property tax bills after revaluation. It was learnt that earlier there used to be a tendency to keep the work of revaluation pending for a long time which resulted in excessive burden on the assessee. Now, an amendment has been made making general revaluation of property within six years from the effective quarter and intermediate assessment, mandatory.

Mayor Firhad Hakim on Tuesday said there has been a ten per cent rise in revenue collection by the assessment department and which has been made possible due to the simplification of the self-assessment form (SAF) under the Unit Area Assessment methodology of tax collection.