Soon, KMC to introduce app with details of tourist spots

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is introducing a special app which will contain a short description and schedule of the varied places of interest in Kolkata.



Mayor Firhad Hakim believes that such an app will be extremely helpful, particularly for foreign visitors or tourists visiting Kolkata from other states.

Apart from the usual tourist spots in the city like Alipore Zoo, Victoria Memorial, Indian Museum etc in the last five-six years, several new tourist spots have come up in the city and its adjoining areas like New Town which includes Mother’s Wax Museum, Biswa Bangla Gate, Aircraft Museum, Alipore Jail Museum to name a few. Tourists visiting Bengal from other states or from abroad are unaware of the time schedule of these places. There have been instances when tourists had to return disappointed from a particular spot being oblivious of its time schedule. So, the civic body is coming up with this new app titled ‘My Kolkata’ where details regarding the places of interest in the city will be made available.

In the Talk to Mayor programme held on Saturday, a resident of Behala who has recently been overwhelmed by the Alipore Jail Museum suggested to the Mayor for compiling information about all the major tourist places in the city in a comprehensive app so that it can act as a sort of tourist guide.

Hakim welcomed the proposal and asked Sandipan Saha, who is the Member Mayor in Council of the IT department of KMC to take necessary measures for developing such an app.

According to KMC sources, Saha has already held a meeting with concerned officials of the department so that work for developing such an app can begin immediately. The app will be in both English and Bengali language.

Banners will be put up at Kolkata Airport, Howrah and Sealdah Railway Station in in this regard. If everything goes as per plan, then the app will be functional before the Durga Puja this year.