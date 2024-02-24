Soon, KMC to commence screening of children with rare diseases in 10 wards

The health department of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will soon start the identification and screening of children with rare diseases at 10 wards in the city so that proper treatment can be extended to them.

“The identification will be done through a series of questions and responses from parents visiting the health centres of the civic body along with their newborn children for vaccination or other treatment. The Asha workers will be imparted training for doing this exercise,” Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh, who heads the Health department of KMC said.

There are some 700 odd Asha workers associated with health centres of KMC in 144 wards.

The KMC has joined hands with the Organisation for Rare Diseases, India (ORDI) for this initiative which is known for its expertise in this area. “80 per cent of the rare diseases are genetic disorders. The questionnaire will deal with knowing family history, the development of the child etc from the parents and based on their feedback, we will be able to gauge the probability of a rare disease. There are screening procedures which will be followed accordingly to confirm the same. Once the diagnosis is over, management and the treatment process will follow,” genetic counsellor Dipanjana Dutta who is the state Coordinator of ORDI said.

Previously, the KMC in coordination with ORDI had held two health camps from where 45 odd children with rare diseases have been identified.

Subrata Roy Chowdhury, Chief Medical Health Officer, KMC said that his department will soon forge tie-up with facilities where such treatment is available and also will ensure that those diagnosed with such disease get treatment at state government hospitals where treatment costs will be a bare minimum.

Gradually, the project will be extended to all the health centres of KMC.