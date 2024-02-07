Soon, Jalpaiguri Sadar Block to launch eco-friendly ‘abir’

The Jalpaiguri Sadar Block development administration has unveiled a new initiative revolving around the Holi festival.

This year, the block administration is set to introduce an eco-friendly herb-made ‘abir’ (colour) to the market, crafted by a Self-Help-Group (SHG). The block administration is actively involved in both the production and sale of this eco-friendly ‘abir’.

To kick start the initiative, 45 women have undergone training in the art of making ‘abir’ from herbs, with support from professors of the Botany department at North Bengal University. Samples of the eco-friendly ‘abir’ will be created before the Holi.

Mihir Karmakar, the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Sadar block, explained: “A significant portion of the market is flooded with chemical-laden ‘abir’, leading to skin problems among users. This initiative aims to address that concern while providing financial benefits to women from Self-Help-Groups. The department will also collaborate with business associations for the sale of herbal abir. Additionally, counters will be set up at various locations, including the block office, to facilitate the sale of abir.

This eco-friendly ‘abir’ will be crafted by blending cornflower dust with extracts of marigold flowers, spinach, raw turmeric, beet, etc.”

A total of 45 women from 14 self-help groups across different parts of Jalpaiguri Sadar Block have received training at the block office, with BDO Mihir Karmakar overseeing the process. The trained women will produce

‘abir’ at a rate of 5 kg per head under the administration’s supervision.

Quality checks will be conducted before scaling up production for sale.