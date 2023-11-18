Soon, ICU at SSKM’s Woodburn Ward

Kolkata: A 3-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) will now come up at the Woodburn Ward of the SSKM Hospital. The 3-bed ICU which is expected to be thrown open before the end of this year will have all the required facilities.



It was learnt that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her recent treatment at the Woodburn Ward found that there was no ICU and she directed the authorities to set up an ICU.

The state health department had given the green signal to the hospital to set up an ICU at Woodburn.

It can be stated that the Woodburn block of SSKM Hospital had already been given a major facelift, as the state Health department carried out renovation work of the unit.

All the cabins at the Woodburn block had been upgraded. The state government introduced paying cabins for those who can afford them.

This also helps the government to generate some revenues.

The Mamata Banerjee government had introduced free health services at all the state run hospitals. Now, the state health department is developing the cabins at other medical colleges. Woodburn ward of SSKM has 12 beds which cost a patient Rs 2,000 per day while there are 10 beds charging Rs 2500 each.

There are another 12 beds each one costing Rs 4,000. In addition, there is a cabin for VVIPs.

State government has already set up the seminar-cum-classroom for the radiotherapy department at an approximate cost of Rs 81 lakh which was inaugurated by the Chief Minister earlier this year while 10 ICU beds have come up at a cost Rs 1.53 crore at the Otorhinolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery (IOHNS) department.

The IOHNS has received the status of the Centre of Excellence.

Hyper acute stroke unit and the top 5 floors of the 10-storeyed OPD building were also inaugurated earlier.

The project has come up at an approximate cost of around Rs 26 crore.