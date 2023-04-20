Soon, households in Raiganj Municipality area to get drinking water connections

raiganj: The authorities of Raiganj Municipality of North Dinajpur district have initiated a move to provide drinking water connections to houses under their domestic water project scheme.



The surveyors of the municipality registered the names of beneficiaries under the project.

People will soon have access to water connections to their houses under the domestic water project.

The Raiganj Municipality consists of 27 wards. The supply of fresh drinking water to houses was a long-standing demand.

Around eleven years back, the municipality authorities had received a fund of Rs 44 crore under Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM), a Central government programme.

In 2014, setting up of infrastructure work had started using the fund but later on the work got delayed in several phases.

Further the cost rose and the fund was revised to Rs 63.31 crore in 2017.

Arunangshu Ghosh Majumder, the Engineer of Raiganj municipality said: “Four overhead reservoirs, four underground reservoirs, fourteen pump houses and pipelines were connected in all 27 wards with the Rs 44 crore fund.”

“We need another Rs 23.31 crore in order to build connection lines from roads to houses and complete the project,” the official said.

The Chairperson of the board of administrators of Raiganj Municipality, Sandip Biswas said: “The principal infrastructure of the domestic water project is ready. We are to receive another Rs 23.31 crore fund from Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) programme under this scheme. The residents will get water connection to their houses, free of cost.”

“Our surveyors are visiting houses and preparing a list of beneficiaries who will get the connection in phase wise manner. After the approval of the list, the residents will be able to access fresh drinking water. We are trying to finish the project as soon as possible,” he added.

Incidentally, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced from a government programme in Malda that by the end of 2024 each and every house will have drinking

water supply.