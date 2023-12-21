Soon, giant screens to come up for Christmas Carnival

Malda: The English Bazar Municipality (EBM) has decided to install giant screens at strategic locations for people to watch the performances of the renowned artists during the Christmas Carnival at the year end organised by the civic body.



From previous experience and seeing the pool of famous singers, including Monali Thakur, Armaan Malik, Fossil Band the EBM will also install giant screens in the District Sports Association (DSA) Ground to channelise the crowd there to watch the event.

After a long discussion between the district administration and the EBM authorities, the ground adjacent to Yuva Abas on Bandh Road (opposite Ramakrishna Mission) has been selected for the mega event which can easily accommodate a huge gathering.

The entry will be free-of-cost though there will be provision of VIP and VVIP passes.

Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, Chairman of EBM, said: “The preparations are in the final stage. A small share of the budget will be borne by the civic body and the rest will be collected from various well wishers and through donations. This year we are expecting a record number of spectators and so we are making special arrangements. We want every enthusiast to watch the show on the giant screen if not possible from the vicinity of the stage.”

The Carnival is held from December 25 to January 1 every year. First it was held in the heart of the EBM area, Foara More. Last year, with the ever increasing crowd, it was shifted to Brindavani Maidan. But assuming a record crowd this year it is being held in the field adjacent to the Yuva Abas.

Among the performers, Rahul Dutta will perform on December 25, Fakira on 26, Ankita and Antara Nandi on 27, Fossils Band on 28, Monali Thakur on 29, Raj Burman on 30, Snigdhajit Bhowmik on 31 and Armaan Malik on

January 1.

Rajesh Das, an EBM resident, said: “I am very much excited. There should be sufficient light in the ground and the safety issues should also be looked after by the police. I am expecting a grand

event this year. “