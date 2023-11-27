Soon, first class coaches to be introduced in 3 local trains

Kolkata: First class coaches will soon be introduced in at least three local trains under the Eastern Railway’s (ER) Sealdah Division. The proposal for running first class coaches in a pair of Ranaghat-Sealdah Ladies Special, Sealdah-Barrackpore and Sealdah-Naihati was approved in November.



In total, six pairs of Matribhumi locals ply under the Sealdah Division. The first class coaches, on an experimental basis, will be attached in three pairs of local trains for now. Depending on the response, further decisions will be taken, an official said. In the Sealdah-Ranaghat suburban section, from Sealdah to Bidhannagar which is four kilometre, costs Rs 5 for second class and Rs 25 for first class. Similarly, from Sealdah to Titagarh with 21 kilometre will cost Rs 55 for first class while it costs Rs 10 in second class. Accordingly, for the monthly pass it will cost Rs 345 to travel four kilometres in first class while it costs Rs 100 in second class. According to Railway officials, the fare structure has been meticulously rationalised to ensure that passengers experience luxury without breaking the bank.

“This innovative move aims to revolutionise the commuting experience, catering specifically to officer goers, pregnant women and patients,” an official stated.