Soon, experience a piece of Thailand in City of Joy

Kolkata: If you are in the mood to go to Thailand this summer, but won’t get time off from the office, you can enjoy the richness of Thai culture and Muay Thai in Kolkata.



Come May 12 and the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Kolkata, in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), New Delhi, is all set to organise the ‘Amazing Thailand Festival’ at South City Mall, Kolkata.

Amazing Thailand: Part of Your Life, which will be on till May 14, returns after a gap of three years to Kolkata due to the Covid pandemic. From authentic Thai cuisine, live cooking stations by Thai chefs, workshops on Thai dessert making, and demonstrations of Muay Thai (Thai kickboxing), to cultural performances, the festival will have a wide range of activities and attractions to promote the diversity of Thai culture. For the tourists, there’s good news. You can learn about the country’s tourism, and best destinations from the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

“We are excited to bring the Thai Festival back to Kolkata to showcase the best of Thailand and the cultural ties we shared between our two countries,” said Acharapan Yavaprapas, the Consul-General of Thailand in Kolkata.

“It is a great opportunity for us to introduce Thailand’s 5F soft power - food, film, fight, festival and fashion to people of Kolkata,” said Siriges-a-nong Trirattanasongpol, director at TAT, New Delhi.