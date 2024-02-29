‘Soon, English Bazar civic body to have 1 Urban Primary Health Centre, 8 Urban Health & Wellness Centres’

In a major boost to health infrastructure development, the English Bazar Municipality (EBM) area is going to have one Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) and 8 Urban Health and Wellness Centres (UHWC) shortly. The projects have already been sanctioned and the tender process has been completed.

The UPHC is going to be constructed at the Ghorapir More area in Ward 28 of the EBM. A sum of Rs 98 lakh has already been sanctioned for it. From 2014, a total of 4 such centres have been built in the area under the civic body.

Almost 2 lakh residents are being benefitted from these free health service providing institutes. Alongside free treatment, the beneficiaries will get free testing of various health parameters and medicine supply. Nursing staffs are to be allotted for the facility whereas testing labs will be tagged with this centre.

Further, among the 14 sanctioned UHWC, 8 new centers will be constructed in different places of EBM. 6 have already been set up and are in the functional stage. The tender process for the construction of these facilities has already been done by the civic body.

From these centres, the people can have doctor consultation and medicine supply free-of-cost. Again, the facility of tele-medicine, immunisation, vaccination and counselling have been added for the benefit of the people.

Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, Chairman of EBM, said: “The centres will be of great help and importance for public health related issues. UHWCs will cost almost Rs 35 to 40 lakh each to set up. The work for speedy installation of these centres is going on fast.”

The total project is being done under the National Urban Health Mission which was flagged off in 2014.