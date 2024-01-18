‘Soon, dialysis services to begin in Islampur Sub-Divisional Hospitals’

Health officials have decided to start dialysis service at the Islampur Sub-divisional Hospital soon. The government along with a private company will run this centre in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

The Rogi Kalyan Samity of Islampur Sub-divisional Hospital will hold a meeting on Thursday to work out the modalities for an early opening of the dialysis centre. Reportedly in the absence of a dialysis centre the patients from Islampur, Chopra, Goalpokhar and Chakulia police station areas of Islampur sub-division go to Kishanganj in Bihar or Siliguri for treatment. Patients have to spend extra on travel and stay. The economically-marginalised patients face great difficulties.

Kanaiyalal Agarwal, the Chairman of Rogi Kalyan Samity who is also the chairman of Islampur Municipality said: “Based on the need of the residents, we had appealed to the state health officials to start a dialysis service centre here and it has given its nod.”

Puran Sharma, the Chief Medical Officer of Health of North Dinajpur district said: “This dialysis centre will run on a PPP mode. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed to this effect. Very soon the infrastructure development work will start. We have a target to open it in the possible shortest time.