Soon, Darjeeling could become only hill station in list of non-attainment cities

Darjeeling: Darjeeling is facing the threat of joining six other non-attainment cities in West Bengal not fulfilling national air quality criteria for at least five years, as per the findings of a recent report.



According to a study paper by Dr Abhijit Chatterjee, Associate Professor at Bose Institute, Dr Abhinandan Ghosh of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, and Monami Dutta of the Bose Institute, Darjeeling would soon be added to the list of 131 polluted cities discovered across the country. The study paper has been in the journal “Atmospheric Environment”.

The research, spanning from 2009 to 2021, focused on characterising PM10 levels (very small pollutant particles found in dust and smoke) in Darjeeling. “The study was conducted at the Bose Institute, Darjeeling starting in 2009. Using a prediction model, we have projections till the year 2040,” stated Chatterjee.

Researchers forecast that PM10 pollution in Darjeeling would surpass the national ambient air quality standards in 2024, reaching approximately 63 micrograms per cubic metre of air.