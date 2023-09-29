Soon, 13.6L litre capacity SUGR-cum-booster pumping stn at Ward 105

Kolkata: Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), Firhad Hakim, has laid the foundation stone for constructing a 13.6 lac litre capacity semi-underground reservoir (SUGR) cum booster pumping station (BPS) at ward 105 which is expected to further solve the shortage of supply of filtered water in Jadavpur area.

Hakim said that the KMC has been taking several measures to solve the problem of supply of filtered water in areas of Dhakuria, Jadavpur and Tollygunge.

“Water will reach this BPS from the Jai Hind Water Treatment Plant. Presently, about 30 million gallons of water are coming from this treatment plant. Many more such treatment plants are on the cards.

About Rs 125 crores will be spent to further augment capacity at Jai Hind WTP to add more 20 MG water. Work has started,” Hakim said. He added another treatment plant is being set up at Garia Dhalai Bridge with 10 MG capacity. This is costing about Rs 89 crore.

Hakim said KMC is aiming to remove all deep tube wells from the city. “I have also instructed the water supply department to form a scheme under which all old pipelines can be changed. In areas which have deep tubewells, the pipelines develop rust which reduces the force of water within it,” he said.

The Mayor has also instructed that another scheme be made where more such pumping stations and reservoirs can be installed in Dhakuria-Jadavpur areas. “We will arrange for the funds,” the Mayor said.

Hakim lamented that the state government is reeling under a shortage of funds due to the Centre’s fund blockade.

The mayor said, to date, KMC has 71 booster pumping stations. “Since 2019 when I was given charge by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, more than 30 pumping stations were made. In Tollygunge–Jadavpur area, about 13 such reservoirs were set up. More seven to eight are on the cards,” he remarked.