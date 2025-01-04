Sonarpur: Man kills wife, commits suicide

Kolkata: A couple was found dead at a rented house in Mathurapur area of Sonarpur on Saturday morning. According to preliminary investigations, the man murdered his wife and then committed suicide by hanging as a fall out of a marital dispute.

According to police sources, Sasadhar Halder had moved to a rented house leaving his ancestral house after being pressurised by his wife Payel. Locals said that the couple had frequent quarrels. On Saturday, police recovered Sasadhar’s body hanging from the ceiling while his wife was found lying on the bed with sharp cut injuries.

Neighbours said that at around 8 am, they saw the couple’s two-and-a-half-year-old child coming out of the house shedding tears. They suspected something was wrong and when they entered the house, they found the two lifeless bodies. They informed the police about the incident, after which cops arrived at the scene and sent the bodies for postmortem. The sources said that Sasadhar and his wife Payel, who originally hail from Kulpi in South 24-Parganas, had shifted to Mathurapur area some two-three months back and started living on rent. Sasadhar used to hawk in trains.

Sasdahar murdered his wife using a sharp knife and then hanged himself, they said.

“We have started a probe in the case and are exploring all angles,” said a senior official of the Baruipur Police.

In a separate incident, police recovered the body of a youth from the Race Course area early Saturday morning. The deceased has been identified as Shamsad who used to work as a temporary worker in the area. His body was found hanging inside a tin shed by the roadside. The body has been sent for postmortem.

According to preliminary probe, Samsad had lost his job some months back and was in financial constraints which led him to take such a move.