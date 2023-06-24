Sonarpur: CID recovers skeleton 3 yrs after woman goes missing, husband confesses to killing wife

Kolkata: Over three years after the mysterious disappearance of a woman, the state CID soon after taking over the probe of the case stumbled upon a startling revelation that the victim was murdered by her husband and her body was dumped inside the septic tank of a rented house at Sonarpur in South 24-Parganas.

The sustained grilling of the husband of the victim led the CID sleuths to obtain the confession of Bhombal Mondal who admitted to having killed her wife Tumpa in March 2020. The sleuths on Saturday recovered a skeleton presumed to be that of the victim from the septic tank as told by Bhombol.

“We will be conducting a DNA test of the skeleton to ascertain whether it is of the victim. It is one of the most important pieces of evidence in the case apart from the confession statement by Bhombal,” a senior CID officer said.

Sonarpur PS had initiated a missing case based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s father Laxman Haldar of Kultali. The police arrested Tumpa’s husband on suspicion ground but could not gather any information about his missing wife.

The victim’s family moved Calcuta High Court with the plea of tracing the mission woman and on June 13, the court ordered a CID probe.

Bhombo who was arrested earlier by Sonarpur PS is presently out on bail. The prayer for cancellation of his bail has already been placed before the court and permission has been sought to slap section 302 IPC (murder charge) on him.

According to CID sources, Bhombol has told the investigators that his wife had an extramarital affair and so he had killed her in a fit of rage. He first throttled her and then smothered her with a pillow.

The victim’s family, however, claimed that Bhombol had tried to force Tumpa into the sex trade which the latter refused and that led to the murder.

“The motive of the murder is being assessed,” a CID officer said.