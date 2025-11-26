Sonarpur: 2 killed as car runs over duo

Kolkata: Two youths were killed in a road accident in Sonarpur of South 24-Parganas after a car lost control and ran over the duo in the Ghasiara area late on Tuesday night.

After hitting the youths, the car crashed into a roadside shop. Due to the impact, the driver of the car also sustained injuries and has been admitted to a hospital.

According to sources, the deceased youths identified as Sagar Sarkar (16) and Debaprasad Hazra (23) had gone out on Tuesday around 10:30 pm to play badminton at a place near their residences. The duo told their family members that and might get late.

After playing, while they were returning home, the duo were having a chat standing on the roadside. Suddenly, a car passing through the Ghasiara area lost control and hit a lamppost, ran over the youths and crashed into a closed shop. Some local residents, hearing the sound of the crash, came out and found the youths lying in a pool of blood and the car was stuck inside the shop.

Immediately, the youths were rushed to a local hospital where they were declared brought dead. Later, the driver was also rushed to a hospital in Kolkata where he is undergoing treatment. It is suspected that the accident took place due to excessive speed. Police have started a probe to ascertain the cause of the accident. A mechanical test of the car is likely to be done to check for any malfunction.