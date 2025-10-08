Sonamoti Kumbha Rani Durga Puja begins in Singerdaha village

Raiganj: Five days after Vijayadashami, another grand Durga Puja popular as Sonamoti Kumbha Rani Durga Puja commenced on Tuesday at Singerdaha village under Karandighi Police Station in North Dinajpur district. Following an age-old ritual, the villagers conduct this special Puja every year on Tuesday after the Dasami of the main Durga Puja.

A large fair is taking place in the temple premises, attracting crowds from surrounding areas. A folk song performance is scheduled for Friday, and the immersion of the idol will take place on Saturday. Every day, thousands of devotees from far and near visit the temple premises to offer prayers and enjoy the festivities.

According to the elders, no one knows exactly when the Puja first began. Tradition holds that around several hundred years ago, on a Dasami day that fell on a Tuesday, a housewife named Sonamoti , from a potter (Kumbhakar) family in Singerdaha, was miraculously seen by her family members in the divine form of goddess Durga with ten hands. Since that day, the Sonamoti Kumbha Rani Durga Puja has been observed in the village.

Sibani Das, a resident of Tungidighi, shared: “Last year we prayed for a child to the goddess, and soon after, I gave birth to a baby girl. We have come here again to offer our gratitude and to enjoy the mela with joy and devotion.”

Joydeb Sinha, secretary of the Sonamoti Kumbha Rani Durga Puja committee, said: “We have heard from our forefathers that this Puja was first started during the reign of Emperor Ashok.

Every year, thousands of devotees from Karandighi block, nearby districts of North and South Dinajpur and some places of Bihar state visit the temple. After organising the Mela and folk song performances, the idol will be immersed on Saturday.”