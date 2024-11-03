Sonali showroom inaugurated in Kolkata, showcasing eco-friendly jute products

Jute is an eco-friendly and bio-degradable fibre. Today, jute is not only a major textile fibre but also acts as a raw material for manufacturing products, which protects environment and maintain ecological balance. On Saturday, the Sonali showroom was inaugurated at Dakhinapan Market complex, Kolkata, in the presence of Moloy Chandan Chakrabortty, Jute Commissioner, GoI, Ministry of Textiles and Shashi Bhushan Singh, Secretary, National Jute Board (NJB). This showroom will comprise of display-cum-sale of eco-friendly amd lifestyle jute products