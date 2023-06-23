Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee appointed vice-chairman of WB Joint Entrance Examinations Board

KOLKATA: Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee, a professor in the Political Science department of Calcutta University, has been appointed as the vice-chairman of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB).



This additional responsibility was bestowed upon her by the state Higher Education department, as per official notification.

Banerjee previously served as the Vice-Chancellor of Calcutta University but was removed from the position following an order from the Calcutta High Court.

However, she will continue to draw her pay and allowances from Calcutta University as a professor in the Department of Political Science.

In her new role, Banerjee will serve as vice-chairman of WBJEEB until she reaches the age of 65 or until further orders are issued by the Higher Education department, whichever comes earlier. Malayendu Saha currently holds the position of Chairman of WBJEEB.