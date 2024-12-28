Sonali Chakrabarti named V-C of West Bengal State Univ

Kolkata: Sonali Chakrabarti Banerjee has been appointed the vice-chancellor (V-C) of West Bengal State University. Banerjee, who has earlier served as the V-C of Calcutta University, has been acting as the Chairman of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board.

The Governor has approved V-Cs for 17 universities in the state over the past one month that include Banerjee as well.

Kalyani, Burdwan, Presidency, Aliah are some of the varieties that have already had full time V-Cs. The Search-Cum-Selection Committee, chaired by former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit, had prepared a panel of three candidates for each of the 34 universities.

The shortlisted names were sent to the Raj Bhavan on November 21, with the final order of preference set by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.