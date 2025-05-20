Son of Sitalkuchi farmer abducted by B’deshi miscreants gets govt job

Cooch Behar: The son of Sitalkuchi farmer Ukil Barman, who was abducted and held in a Bangladesh jail for 29 days last year, has been offered a contractual job at Cooch Behar MJN Medical College and Hospital. The appointment was made on the directive of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Before joining duty on Monday, Paritosh Barman visited the historic Madan Mohan Temple to offer prayers and express gratitude to the Chief Minister. He was accompanied by Cooch Behar MP Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia, MJN Medical College Rogi Kalyan Samiti member and District Trinamool Congress president Abhijit De Bhowmik, among others. The incident that changed the Barman family’s fate occurred when Ukil Barman, a resident of the border area in Sitalkuchi, was abducted by Bangladeshi miscreants while working in his farmland. Although he was rescued from the kidnappers, the Bangladesh Border Guard later detained him, keeping him in custody for nearly a month before his return to India.

Following the ordeal, Ukil Barman expressed reluctance to return to his farmland, citing ongoing safety concerns for himself and his family. In response, a special initiative was taken by MP Jagadish Chandra Basunia and Abhijit De Bhowmik, under the Chief Minister’s instructions, to provide employment support to the family.

Speaking after his appointment, Paritosh Barman said: “This job is a great relief for our family. We were living in fear, and returning to the farmland doesn’t feel safe anymore. We are thankful to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for this opportunity.” Abhijit De Bhowmik added: “As a member of the MJN Medical College Rogi Kalyan Samiti, I acted on the Chief Minister’s instructions. Paritosh Barman has been appointed as a contractual Supervisor through the hospital agency. Earlier today, he prayed for the Chief Minister’s well-being at Madan Mohan Temple. I will personally carry the prasad for her during her upcoming North Bengal visit.”