Son of migrant worker selected for nat’l trial in U-17 volleyball team

Malda: A class IX student of Manikchak Shiksha Niketan, Biki Mandal, has been selected for the U-17 national volleyball team trial.



Fighting acute poverty, Biki’s success finally brought smiles to his father, Amar Mandal, a migrant worker in Delhi who drives a battery operated rickshaw for livelihood. The news reached Singhapara village to only enhance the festive mood of the family members and residents of the area.

The students of the school are also very excited. Biki gave all the credit for the selection to the physical education teacher of the school, Niloy Mishra.

Biki said: “I got this opportunity only because of Niloy sir who encouraged me to keep up with volleyball practice. I have been practicing for one and a half years and went to Kolkata for a state level trial. Among over 500 boys, only 18 were selected on October 12 by Sports Authority of India (SAI) officials in Kolkata to be sent for the national team trial to be held in Jammu.”

Anima Mondal, Biki’s mother and a housewife, said: “Biki has been very fond of sports since childhood. He used to play football, cricket and volleyball. I don’t understand much but pray to God for his success.”

Biki started playing volleyball from 7th grade. He has participated in various volleyball competitions for the school and district while studying in class VIII.

Biki is the youngest of the three sons of the Mandal family. The two elder brothers are studying at the graduate level in Manikchak College.