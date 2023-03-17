Son of civic body chief in Naihati held

KOLKATA: Naihati Municipality Chairman Ashok Chatterjee’s son Abhijit Chatterjee was arrested for his alleged involvement in a clash between Trinamool Congress and BJP.



According to sources, on Wednesday night a clash broke out between Trinamool Congress and BJP Nadia jute mill area.

It is alleged that Abhijit assaulted BJP worker Soumen Sarkar over a misbehaviour. Over the issue a clash broke out. Ashok claimed that his son was going to attend an invitation when Sarkar used filthy words about him.