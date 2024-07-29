Son kills mother with wife’s help, police book couple for murder

Kolkata: An elderly woman was murdered allegedly by her son and daughter-in-law over a property dispute in the Maheshtala area on Friday night and the body was kept in an abandoned room adjacent to the house where she lived.



On Saturday, neighbours came to know about the murder and informed police following which the accused duo was arrested. Sources said the elderly woman Prova Nath (60) used to live at her house in Akra Duttabagan area of Maheshtala with her son and daughter-in-law.

It is alleged that her son used to torture her to take over the properties that Prova had managed to earn. The daughter-in-law too used to take part in torturing her.

On Friday night, the woman’s son and daughter-in-law were suspected to have strangled Prova to death and then wrapped the body in a plastic sheet. Later, the body was kept in another room adjacent to the residence.

On Saturday Prova’s son informed police claiming that his mother was lying dead in the room next to their house. When police opened the plastic sheet, they found Prova’s partially decomposed body. Police registered a case and arrested the accused duo.