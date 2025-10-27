Son kills father; ambulance carrying body crashes: Cops

Raiganj: A shocking double tragedy struck North Dinajpur on Saturday when a man was allegedly hacked to death by his son at Baspukur under Goalpokhar Police Station, followed by a fatal road accident involving the ambulance carrying the body.

The deceased, identified as Jamil Akhtar, was reportedly attacked by his son Mujahid Alam who, according to police, was mentally depressed. Mujahid allegedly slit his father’s throat repeatedly with a sharp dagger, killing him on the spot. Police arrested the accused soon after the incident and produced him before court under relevant charges.

After the post-mortem, the ambulance carrying the body to the family residence met with an accident on its return journey near Jharbari. The vehicle, reportedly speeding toward Islampur, collided head-on with a motorcycle. Both vehicles plunged into a roadside ditch, killing two youths instantly. The victims, identified as Laba Paul (22) and Utpal Paul (25), were local masons and residents of Ladukhoa.

Locals blamed reckless driving by the ambulance driver for the fatal crash, sparking grief and anger in the area. NT Bhutia , Inspector-in-Charge of Goalpokhar Police Station, confirmed the arrest of Mujahid and said that investigations are underway into both the murder and the road accident.