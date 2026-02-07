Son killed in family dispute in Siliguri, father apprehended

Siliguri: A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his son following prolonged domestic abuse. The incident occurred in the Telipara area under the Ashighar outpost in Siliguri.



The deceased has been identified as Nimai Paul (25). According to local sources, Nimai was addicted to substances and frequently returned home intoxicated, often assaulting his parents and demanding money. Locals said he had been arrested twice earlier, but his behaviour did not change.

On Thursday evening, Nimai allegedly assaulted his mother after she refused to give him money, leaving her seriously injured. When his father, Nilkanta Paul, intervened, a scuffle broke out. Nilkanta allegedly killed his son by strangulation.

Police have arrested the father and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

DCP Rakesh Singh said: “The incident likely stemmed from a family dispute, and further investigation is underway.”