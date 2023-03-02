Son arrested for killing 60-yr-old father

alipurduar: A 28- year-old youth killed his 60-year-old father by smashing his face with a rock. The incident occurred at Mangrupara of Jalpaiguri district on Wednesday night. The accused was produced before the Jalpiguri court and remanded to police custody. The body has been sent to Sulkapara Hospital for post-mortem.



The police have identified the accused as Sanjib Oraon while the deceased father is Punu Oraon. According to the neighbours, for the past three days, Atoyari, daughter of the deceased, was admitted to Malbazar Super Speciality Hospital due to illness.

She was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday. On returning home, she saw her father lying on the floor in a pool of blood. She immediately called the villagers and informed the police.

Robin Thapa, SDPO, Malbazar said: “Sanjib confessed that he had committed the crime under the influence of alcohol and smashed his father’s face with a rock. He was produced before the Jalpaiguri court on Thursday. The court remanded him to police custody. Investigation has been initiated to trace the exact sequence of events.”