Son ‘admits’ killing mother in Baghajatin case

Kolkata: Police on Sunday arrested the son of the elderly woman whose charred body was recovered from her house at Baghajatin on Wednesday.

The deceased Malabika Maitra (70) was found dead from inside her residence during a fire incident. Police learnt that her son Abhishek used to lock her in the house before going to his workplace as the elderly woman was bedridden.

Autopsy surgeon opined death was due to strangulation and the body was set on fire later.

Police had registered a murder case. Abhishek was missing so far but on Sunday he arrived at the Patuli police station and confessed that he had killed his mother.

He was detained and grilled. He told the cops that he was going through a financial crunch and was in need of a good amount of money to maintain a lavish lifestyle.

Later, Abhishek was arrested. He will be produced before the Alipore court on Monday.