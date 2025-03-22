Somenath Ghosh becomes chairman of Panihati Municipality

Kolkata: Somenath Ghosh has become the new chairman of Panihati Municipality in North 24-Parganas after Moloy Roy stepped down.

The vice-chairman of the municipality on Friday called a board of councillors meeting where all the councillors took part except Roy who had recently stepped down from the post of chairman. It was consensuasly decided that Dey will be the new chairman of the civic body.

The Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim was learnt to have asked the former Panihati Municipality chairman Roy to step down from his position following allegations of extortion against him among other complaints. Hakim recently called Roy from the Assembly chamber of Panihati MLA Nirmal Ghosh, asking him to resign from his post. The decision came in the wake of the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently asking the Barrackpore MP to intervene in the matter relating to protection of a huge field with greenery which was allegedly being usurped by the land sharks for real estate purposes. Some local people wrote to the CM for her intervention. It was learnt that the Chief Secretary had also sought information about the field from the district administration. A report submitted was forwarded to the CM. After being appointed as the new chairman, Dey said that he will work in the interest of the people of Panihati.