Some trying to create political unrest in the Hills: Mamata

Darjeeling: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, stated that the bonus issue of the Darjeeling tea garden workers would be resolved through the tripartite talks.



However, she also expressed concern stating that some people were trying to create political unrest in the Hills using this issue.

“I cannot interfere in the bonus issue. The labour department of the state government is already holding tripartite talks. The issue will be resolved through the tripartite talks. The bonus issue of Terai and Dooars has been resolved. The Darjeeling bonus issue will be resolved too. However, there are some people who are trying to politically disturb the Hills,” alleged Chief Minister, when questioned on the issue by media persons at Bagdogra Airport on Monday, on her way back to Kolkata.

Regarding the 12-hour bandh call by all the trade unions jointly in the Hills on Monday, Banerjee stated: “There is no bandh in the Hills. I do not support bandh. There is no bandh in Bengal.”

The Parvatya Shramik Sanghatan Sammanaya Mach (PSSM- a conglomeration of all operating tea garden workers unions of the Darjeeling Hills) had hurriedly announced a bandh, on Sunday night after bonus talks held at the Shramik Bhawan at Dagapur, Siliguri had failed. Monday started amidst confusion with students reaching schools and then being sent back.

The bandh failed to evoke much response in Kalimpong. Shops remained open and traffic plied as normal. However, bandh had an effect in the Gorubathan block with 6 tea gardens. The district administration, Kalimpong, also issued an order stating that the National Highway 10 would be open for only light vehicles and passenger vehicles including mini-bus from 6am to 8pm owing to present road conditions. However, in Darjeeling, Kurseong and Mirik the bandh was total. As tea garden workers picketed on the streets, stopping vehicles, there were reports of sporadic incidents of skirmishes. However, no major untoward incident was reported. In Sonada and Tung, picketers stopped vehicles by squatting on the roads till 6 pm.

Many tourists missed their flights and trains. An ambulance was also caught by the picketers allegedly ferrying tourists.

“We are stuck on the road. We have a train to catch at 7 pm. We will miss our train. We are without food. All the shops are closed. Most of my family members are sick. We are in distress,” stated Mustafa Mondal, a tourist from North 24-Parganas.

At 3rd Mile, Passang Sherpa, President of Himalayan Transport Coordination Committee (had pledged support to the 12-hour bandh) requested the picketers to allow tourist vehicles to run from 4 pm onwards as many had trains to catch. However, his request was turned down amidst a heated exchange of words.

“We would like to extend our gratitude to all those who supported our bandh and genuine cause. The bandh may have caused problems for many on Monday, for a day. However, the tea garden workers have been suffering since the day the tea gardens had come up in the Hills,” stated JB Tamang, trade union leader.

From Tuesday workers will go to the gardens but will stage dharnas in front of the tea garden offices from 9 am to 4 pm till their 20 per cent bonus demand is not met, informed Tamang.