‘Some people trying to malign Bengal’s education system’

Malda: Ramanuj Gangopadhyay, president of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, said that a total of 45 mobile phones were seized during the Madhyamik examination throughout the state. 56 candidates wrote their papers in health facilities, 6 mobiles were seized during checking and 9 candidates’ answer scripts were cancelled for carrying mobiles in the hall on Monday.



Gangopadhyay also stated that the board is ready for any legal challenge in the court as they have all the evidence. Gangopadhyay said: “No cancellation has been done on Monday on the basis of QR code scanning. The board has been working with transparency and any allegation against the board will not stand. There are some persons continuously trying to malign the board and to divert attention of the public. Over 9 lakh candidates are writing their papers throughout the state without any problems. But some candidates are being misguided to do some unwanted things like spreading photos (shots) of question papers.”

With Malda being the district having the most number of cancellations and seizure of mobiles, Gangopadhyay termed it very unfortunate. “We have sent everything to competent authorities for a detailed investigation and track down the culprits behind the entire matter. The board has campaigned enough to stop candidates from bringing mobiles. Teachers are not professionals in checking and the candidates are minor,” said Gangopadhyay

Addressing a press conference on Monday, He also termed the allegations brought against the board regarding employing casual staff, as “baseless”.