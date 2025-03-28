Some government doctors diverting diverting patients to private hospitals: Min Udayan Guha

Cooch Behar: North Bengal Development Department minister Udayan Guha has alleged that some doctors in government hospitals are deliberately referring patients to private healthcare facilities. In a strongly worded social media post, the minister accused a doctor at Dinhata Sub-Divisional Hospital of forcing a pregnant woman to seek treatment at a private hospital. His remarks have sparked controversy.

On Thursday night, Guha took to social media to name Dr BC Barma of Dinhata Sub-Divisional Hospital, accusing him of compelling a financially struggling pregnant woman to leave the government facility. According to his post, the woman was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday with labor pain but was allegedly discharged on Thursday against her will. She later sought treatment at a private hospital in Dinhata, where she underwent a cesarean section performed by another doctor, whom the minister also accused of malpractice. Referring to the doctors involved as “dacoits,” Guha wrote: “The dacoit BC Barma was treating a pregnant woman from a poor family.

She was admitted to Dinhata Sub-Divisional Hospital on Wednesday but was forcibly discharged on Thursday.

Unable to bear the pain, she was later admitted to a private hospital, where another dacoit doctor, also employed at the government hospital, performed the surgery. Where are those who protest by staying awake at night?” The minister’s comments have caused a stir, raising concerns about the integrity of government hospital services. However, he has declined to make further statements to the media on the matter. In response to the allegations, Dr Ranjit Mandal, Superintendent of Dinhata Sub-Divisional Hospital, stated: “We have seen the minister’s social media post. The matter will be investigated and if any wrongdoing is found, appropriate action will be taken.”