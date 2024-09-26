‘Some documents related to RG Kar case suspected to be forged, exchanged’

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday reportedly claimed at the court that some documents related to the RG Kar rape and murder case were suspected to have been forged and exchanged at the Tala police station.

CBI reportedly also claimed that this information cropped up during the custodial interrogation of the former principal of RG Kar Hospital Sandip Ghosh and the then OC of Tala P.S, Abhijit Mondal.

The Central agency mentioned in the court that the CCTV footage of Tala P.S. along with the DVR and hard disk have been sent for forensic examination.

The court was informed that the report would arrive in two days. On Wednesday Ghosh and Mondal were produced at the Sealdah Court where the hearing for consent for the narco analysis test of the former principal and polygraph test of Mondal. After the hearing, the court granted them judicial custody. Apart from these, on Wednesday CBI interrogated the autopsy surgeon Apurba Biswas for the fourth day in a row along with two morgue employees.

The suspects have reportedly submitted some documents. Along with them, another doctor from North Bengal, Sushanta Roy also faced the CBI interrogation on Wednesday. It is alleged that Roy might be connected with the alleged evidence destruction after the body of the Postgraduate Trainee (PGT) doctor was discovered.